Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $784,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.28.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

