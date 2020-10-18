Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 469.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,663,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

SRE opened at $128.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

