Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,565 Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 56,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 29.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOFT. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $130.54 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

