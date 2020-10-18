Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.52 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

