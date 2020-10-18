Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cinemark worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 20.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 870,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cinemark by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 101,341 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 641,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNK stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $924.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

