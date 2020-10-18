Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 195,232 Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 195,232 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 9.50% of The Dixie Group worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.82 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 4.10%.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.