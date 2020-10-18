Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,604 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,639 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,011,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $158,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,722 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

