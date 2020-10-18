Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 504.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $381.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.05 and a 200-day moving average of $322.70. The stock has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

