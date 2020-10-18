Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $168.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $170.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

