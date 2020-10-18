Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,324 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Targa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

