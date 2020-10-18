Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $63.00 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.