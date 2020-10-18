Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

