Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIXX. FIX assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Homology Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $495.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

