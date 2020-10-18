Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Shares of HON stock opened at $174.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

