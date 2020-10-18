Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.62

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $5.87. Horizon Global shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 19,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $146.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter. Horizon Global had a net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%.

Horizon Global Company Profile (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

