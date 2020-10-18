Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $478,000 Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Clorox by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 67.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Shares of CLX opened at $214.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.76. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

