Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Lowers Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,326,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYSCO news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $65.78 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.11, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

