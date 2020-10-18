Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Infosys in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

NYSE:INFY opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

