Insider Buying: Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,651,115.65 in Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 131,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $1,651,115.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $12.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,798 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 950,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 50.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 109,148 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

