Insider Buying: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Purchases $59,669,991.84 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 3,441,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $59,669,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STTK stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

