Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Buys $15,778.84 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $15,778.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,592,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,424,310.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $14,887.44.

On Monday, October 12th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 8,756 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,618.76.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,516.68.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,790.76.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,992.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,958.94.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $14,099.09.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $12,017.72.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $11,545.95.

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $7,806.10.

Tiptree stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.57. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tiptree by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tiptree by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tiptree by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tiptree by 119.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

