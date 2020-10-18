Insider Selling: Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) Major Shareholder Sells $4,102,383.88 in Stock

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 395,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $4,102,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $548,000.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1 shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $10.55.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,167 shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $86,080.18.

Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 176.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 183.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $1,022,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

