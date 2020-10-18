Insider Selling: Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Insider Sells $5,121,280.00 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

APPN stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 0.98. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

