Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Sells $771,000.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Joshua L. Berman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRTS opened at $12.42 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 14.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

