Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Insider Sells $810,082.79 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cloudera by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

