Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $265,680.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 910,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,646,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, October 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $89,390.00.

On Friday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $89,640.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $87,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $88,660.00.

On Monday, October 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $88,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $84,900.00.

On Friday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $81,910.00.

On Monday, September 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $248,670.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $85,730.00.

On Monday, September 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $85,010.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $90.20 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CorVel by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CorVel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRVL shares. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.