Insider Selling: MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,781,250.00 in Stock

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 125,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,781,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 150,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $2,167,500.00.

Shares of MX opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,115,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,800,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,135,000. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,050,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 377,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

