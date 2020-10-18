Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells $4,235,329.00 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

