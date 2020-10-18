Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $14,515,485.36 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 244,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $14,515,485.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

