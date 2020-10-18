Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $549,400.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $474,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $476,300.00.

SMAR opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $53,772,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Smartsheet by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,213,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,874,000 after acquiring an additional 821,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,194,000 after purchasing an additional 777,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,227,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

