Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells $10,205,132.80 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total value of $10,205,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total transaction of $10,964,915.28.

On Thursday, August 13th, W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.69, for a total transaction of $10,659,580.12.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $491.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

