Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells $336,700.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $299,440.00.

TWTR opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Twitter by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Twitter by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Twitter by 15.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 83,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Twitter by 19.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 18,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

