Insider Selling: XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $377,411.00 in Stock

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $377,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,979,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,850,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Mark Adams sold 33,618 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $954,415.02.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $136,423.85.

On Monday, September 28th, Mark Adams sold 5,700 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $138,111.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Mark Adams sold 6,042 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $144,282.96.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Mark Adams sold 13,506 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $332,247.60.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Mark Adams sold 17,026 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,152.54.

XPEL stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. XPEL has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $759.36 million, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in XPEL by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

