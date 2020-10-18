Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.8 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04.

