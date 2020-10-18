IONChain Price Reaches $0.0103 on Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, IONChain has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $786.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00268770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.01393076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00153749 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

