IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Sells $555,600.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,960,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $183.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $187.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.46.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

