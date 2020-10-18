Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.00. Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,011,811 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88.

Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) Company Profile (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

