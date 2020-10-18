iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 2.18% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at $278,000.

SDG opened at $81.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73.

