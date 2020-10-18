iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.31 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.89.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

