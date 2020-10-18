iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,476 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,267,000 after buying an additional 2,245,000 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $197,782,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14,053.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,099,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,132,000.

IWB opened at $194.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

