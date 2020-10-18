Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) PT Raised to $29.00

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its price target hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $236.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $7,363,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Itamar Medical by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

