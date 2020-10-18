JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,784 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in JD.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 770,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,221,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $12,559,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in JD.com by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 56,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JD.com by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after buying an additional 1,095,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $4,824,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of JD opened at $81.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

