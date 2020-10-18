Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyline Champion in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 52.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

