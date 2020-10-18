Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.81 ($77.42).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €53.30 ($62.71) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.90. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

