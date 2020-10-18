Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Shares of TT stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

