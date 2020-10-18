Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.85.

NYSE BLD opened at $186.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.46. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $191.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,111 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

