Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crédit Agricole in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of CRARY opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 19.67%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.