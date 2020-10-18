Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Public Storage’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $10.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $10.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

PSA opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $245.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

