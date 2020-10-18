Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

FBHS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Shares of FBHS opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

