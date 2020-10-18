Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Extra Space Storage, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of EXR opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $116.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,061,000 after buying an additional 168,837 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,063,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102,142 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,926,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.